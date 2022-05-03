Live Well Streator hosts drive-thru prescription drug take back event at City Park

A prescription drug take back event is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, at Streator City Park, organized by Live Well Streator.

Drive-thru disposal will be available on the 200 block of North Park Street.

Live Well Streator said 53% of opiates are given by, bought from or taken from a friend or relative. Residents are invited to drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to either be removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies and environment. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.







