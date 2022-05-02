Woodland School inducts 3 hall of famers

Woodland hall of fame inductee Edmond Simpson asked students Friday if they would like $86,400 every day for the rest of their lives.

Almost every student in the Warrior Dome bleachers in attendance for the all-school hall of fame induction assembly raised their hands.

Simpson then asked: “What’s worth more than money?”

“Your time,” he answered himself.

He explained that there’s 86,400 seconds in every day and encouraged students to make the most of them.

The Woodland Education Foundation inducted three new members to its hall of fame; Simpson, Kimberly (Ruff) Meenen and Nathan Knuffman.

The Woodland Education Foundation inducted three new members Friday, April 29, 2022, into the Woodland Hall of Fame. (From left to right) Edmond Simpson, Kimberly (Ruff) Meenen and Nathan Knuffman pose for a photo. (Photo provided by Woodland School)

Simpson, a 1987 graduate, is employed by Heritage Products Inc. in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and is active with volunteering for Special Olympics.

Knuffman, a 1994 graduate, is a senior associate vice chancellor for finance and operations for the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Knuffman told students about how he grew up on a Manville farm and made his way to his position at a major university sparked by his love for numbers. He encouraged them to work hard with integrity.

“As [Woodland math teacher] Mrs. [Margaret] Finlen-Jenkins will tell you, the world revolves around math,” Knuffman said.

Meenen, a 1982 graduate, is the assistant dean for advancement for the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She encouraged students to make the most of their time at Woodland.

Along with the three inductees, Missy Hoover, fourth grade teacher, was honored as the Excellence in Education recipient. The group was formally honored at a dinner ceremony Friday at Mona’s in Toluca.

Nathan Knuffman speaks to Woodland students Friday, April 29, 2022, during the Woodland Education Foundation's hall of fame induction. Fellow inductees Edmond Simpson (left) and Kimberly (Ruff) Meenen listen as Knuffman talks about how important math has been to his career. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)







