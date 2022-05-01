May Merriment underway at Marquette Academy in Ottawa

Marquette Academy is hosting its 40th annual May Merriment dinner/auction Saturday, May 7.

The primary purpose of May Merriment is to fund the gap between the cost of tuition and the true cost of education.

If you can’t make it to May Merriment, the silent auction opened for online bidding Friday. You can submit a proxy bid for live auction items by calling the Advancement Office at the high school, 815-433-0125, ext. 1018. Visit the auction website at www.bidpal.net/mmm40 to view all the items up for bid, and buy a raffle ticket.

The Big Cash Raffle early bird drawing was Friday, but there are five other cash prizes, including a Grand Prize of $25,000.

Marquette Academy said it appreciates the hundreds of people involved who have made May Merriment a continued success for 40 years. May Merriment has provided a progressive flow of revenue that has afforded thousands of students the opportunity to obtain a quality, faith-based education at Marquette Academy.

