Dayton Township construction projects delayed until May 9, May 16

The East 19th Road and County Highway 18 closures in Dayton Township in La Salle County scheduled for April 25 and May 2 have been postponed.

The East 19th Road closure will begin Monday, May 9. The project is located at the intersection with County Highway 18 (North 31st Road). The work is expected to take one week to complete, weather permitting.

After work is completed on East 19th Road, County Highway 18 (North 31st Road) will then be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, May 16. The project located at the intersection with East 19th Road. The work is expected to be completed by August, weather permitting.

The La Salle County Highway Department advises motorists to use alternative routes to avoid the construction sites.