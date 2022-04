Streator High School names students of the month for April 2022

Streator High School students of the month for April 2022 are (front, left to right) Madeline Wonders (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Abby Mascal (Science Department) and Kaitlin Harding (Guided Program for Success Department); (back, left to right) Madelyn Reum (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Ryan Orozco (Math Department) and Jayden Gardner (English/Foreign Language Department). Not pictured are Jaelyn Blakemore (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department); Zoey Dearth (English/Foreign Language Department); Aden Smith (Career and Technical Ed Department) and Skylar Stillwelll (Student Services Department). (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)