Safe Journeys hosts March to Believe, April 23, in Ottawa

April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

March to Believe will take place at noon Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Ottawa’s Washington Square.

According to Dana, an advocate with Safe Journeys, the purpose of the event is to begin a discussion on the importance of believing survivors of sexual and domestic violence. It will include a march and local speakers. The public is invited to attend.

The event is being organized by Safe Journeys. Safe Journeys is a non-profit agency that provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency housing for people fleeing domestic violence, legal and medical advocacy, counseling and case management. In addition, the organization provides education on recognizing, responding to, and preventing domestic and sexual violence. The agency offices in Ottawa, Peru, Streator and Pontiac. The 24-hour support line can be reached at 815-673-1555.



