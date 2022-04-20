Catch ‘Encanto’ or make your own Pokemon the week of April 18 at Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of April 18 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon, Monday April 18: No School Movie Day! For all ages. A screening of “Encanto” (Rated PG). The Madrigals are an extraordinary family from Colombia. Every child has been blessed with a gift, except Mirabel, but she may be the Madrigals last hope to save the magic surrounding the Encanto.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 18: Mystery Monday Book Club: “The Last Thing He Told Me,” adults. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous marriage.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 19: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this event.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19: Wild Flower Seed Paper, adults. Get ready to celebrate Earth Day. Drop in to make wildflower seed paper to gift or plant yourself. Be sure to wear clothes that can get a little dirty.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this event.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20: Bingo Blitz, ninth through 12th grades. Join the library for bingo.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 21: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21: Fakemon Creation, sixth through eighth grades. Have you ever wanted to create your own Pokemon with abilities never before seen? Brainstorm what your “Fakemon” will be able to do, and then make a replica to take home.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.