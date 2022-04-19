US Foods Streator named chamber’s April 2022 business of the month

US Foods Streator was named Streator Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business of the month for April 2022.

US Foods Streator division originated in 1929 as the locally-owned Illinois Fruit & Produce Corp. (IFP) and first supplied fresh fruits and vegetables to retail grocers in three nearby counties.

In 2022 the 150-employee Streator division is one of more than 70 locations of US. Foods that is a leading nationwide foodservice manufacturer and distributor, partnering with more than 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With nearly 28,000 employees and more than 70 locations, US. Foods provides customers with innovative foods and comprehensive e-commerce, technology and business solutions.

The Streator sales team assists customers with menu selections, methods of preparing and serving food, merchandising techniques and procedures to help lower their operating costs and increase their business.

The chamber recognized outstanding local businesses each month.

The Small Business of the Month will be presented to a member business that demonstrates the following traits.

• Staying power: showing a history as an established business in Streator through time and community engagement

• Company growth: showing positive growth trends in revenue and workforce

• Innovation: demonstrating creativity and imagination in business and future planning

• Involvement: being an active civic partner both as an organization and encouraging employees to be engaged citizens

• Response to adversity: facing challenges and overcoming obstacles with integrity, optimism and hard work

• Exceptional customer service: going the extra mile, showing the client they’re appreciated and response to business requests

Nominations for the award will be collected by the 10th of each month, and the winner will be selected by the chamber’s executive director committee based on information provided in the nomination form. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Winners will be recognized by the chamber through various marketing channels.

Eligible nominees that are not chosen as the winner will have its nomination roll over for an additional two months. If still not selected, the business may be nominated again.

In order to be eligible for the award, the business must be physically located within the Streatorland area/ZIP code, must be a member of the Chamber and in good standing, must have fewer than 50 full-time employees and exhibit commitment to the community by involvement and supporting local activities and service organizations.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921. Forms may be picked up at the office at 320 E. Main St.