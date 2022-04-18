Culvert replacement work set to begin April 25 for Dayton Township highways

East 19th Road in Dayton Township will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, April 25.

The project is located at the intersection with County Highway 18 (North 31st Road). The work is expected to take one week to complete, weather permitting.

After work is completed on East 19th Road, County Highway 18 (North 31st Road) will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, May 2. The project is at the intersection with East 19th Road. The work is expected to be completed by August, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised by the La Salle County Highway Department to use alternative routes around the construction site.



