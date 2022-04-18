$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Marseilles

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Marseilles for Saturday night’s drawing, you may want to check it right away - that’s because you might be a newly-minted millionaire, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

Circle K, 291 Main St. in Marseilles, sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket for the April 16 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, 15-21-32-62-65, to win the prize.

“The mood at our store this morning is of excitement and curiosity,” said Natasha Tyssen, store manager at Circle K. “We can’t stop talking about it - we’re anxious for the winner to come forward.”

This player is the 13th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more with Powerball since January 2021 - and the second in the past two months.

“Marseilles is a small town, everyone knows everyone, and the people that shop at our store are regular customers,” Tyssen said. “That’s why I think the winner is someone from our hometown, at least I hope so.”

This also is a win for Circle K for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For the convenience store and gas station, that means a bonus for $10,000.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, April 18, with a jackpot of $348 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Go to IllinoisLottery.com for more information.