Streator officials work with Streator High class to build new shelter at Marilla Park

Streator High School vocational instructor David Taylor brought a scaled model of a picnic pavilion Tuesday to show the Streator City Council what is possible for Marilla Park.

Taylor has been working with Streator Tourism Director Ed Brozak to design a new pavilion to replace outdated ones at the park with the idea of having his high school woodworking class handle the labor for the project.

Taylor said the pavilion would be 20 feet tall, 40 feet long with 8 foot tall posts. It would be built from white oak from northern Illinois and Wisconsin.

After training from Taylor and a continued watchful eye, students would be responsible for measuring and cutting the wood for the project, culminating in the erection of the pavilion in an Amish-style barn raising.

“We want this to last 100 years,” Taylor said of the proposed project.

Streator High School vocational instructor David Taylor (right) explains to the Streator City Council on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, how the proposed picnic pavilion at Marilla Park in Streator would be constructed by his students. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

City Manager David Plyman said he is working with Streator High School on the formal contract, because of the liability involved in the project.

Once given the go-ahead, Taylor said students will start the project after Labor Day in the 2022-23 school year, finish the frame by Christmas and erect the pavilion in mid-spring. The project would be completed by May 2023, before the next class of students graduate.

With students hearing about the proposed project, Taylor said there is increased interest in the course, but he said he is limiting it to 20 students, because the project will involve a need for increased focus on the work.

Mayor Tara Bedei, who works as a plant manager at Streator Dependable, commended the idea, saying there are several students who will benefit from the hands-on experience in demand among manufacturers and contractors across the region. Councilman Timothy Geary also complimented the model of the pavilion, saying it “looks great.”

Some Marilla Park picnic shelters are showing their wear Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The city of Streator is looking to work with the Streator High School woodworking program to build a new picnic pavilion at the park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Brozak said Marilla Park is in high demand in the summer with families and organizations looking to use the shelters for outdoor activities. Tourism dollars generated from motel tax revenue would fund the project, he said. The full cost of the project wasn’t set, but the wood is expected to cost about $8,000.

Taylor’s classes, particularly his welding class, have a history of working with the city and other community groups on projects. The Streator High School vocational class created bike racks for downtown, holiday decorations for Light Up Streator and outdoor grills for Marilla Park, among other items over the years.

Since the city will need to purchase some expensive power tools for students to complete the project, Plyman and Taylor suggested at Tuesday’s meeting this could be the first of more shelter projects for city parks, if it goes successfully.