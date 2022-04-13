April 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesLocal Events
Local News

Ottawa woman taken to DeKalb hospital following crash

Semi driver cited following crash

By Derek Barichello
Emergency light

A 34-year-old Ottawa woman was taken to a DeKalb hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Route 23 and Perry Road in DeKalb County.

Megan R. Nixon, of Ottawa, was traveling northbound on Route 23 at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday when the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said she struck a semi tractor and trailer traveling eastbound on Perry Road driven by Juan D. Urbina, 57, of Plano. Deputies said Urbina failed to stop at the stop sign and he was cited on a complaint of failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Nixon was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital by DeKalb Fire personnel.