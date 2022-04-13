Ottawa woman taken to DeKalb hospital following crash

A 34-year-old Ottawa woman was taken to a DeKalb hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Route 23 and Perry Road in DeKalb County.

Megan R. Nixon, of Ottawa, was traveling northbound on Route 23 at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday when the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said she struck a semi tractor and trailer traveling eastbound on Perry Road driven by Juan D. Urbina, 57, of Plano. Deputies said Urbina failed to stop at the stop sign and he was cited on a complaint of failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Nixon was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital by DeKalb Fire personnel.