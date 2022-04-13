Marseilles firefighters extinguish 2 fires Sunday

Marseilles firefighters handled a pair of structure fires Sunday.

Firefighters responded 4:37 p.m. Sunday to 1017 Union St. for a playground set on fire in a backyard that had spread to a fence, a neighboring car and garage. Ten firefighters extinguished the fire without incident. The cause was categorized as accidental by the Marseilles Fire Protection District. Ottawa Central Dispatch, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Marseilles Police Department and Marseilles Water Department assisted in the response.

Firefighters also responded to a controlled burn that had gotten out of control 7:26 p.m. at 2676 U.S. 6. A 30-foot by 20-foot structure had been fully engulfed in flames. Seneca firefighters assisted Marseilles in extinguishing the fire. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was categorized as accidental by Marseilles Fire Protection District personnel. Ottawa Central Dispatch, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Marseilles Police Department and Marseilles Water Department also assisted along with Seneca firefighters on the response.