Ottawa High School wins 23rd music state title

Ottawa High School again is at the top of the IHSA state music series standings, bringing home its 23rd state title Saturday.

The high school finished with a perfect 300 score at the organization contest Saturday to pull ahead of Sycamore High School for the Class A title, garnering a total of 798 points between the solo and ensemble contest in March and Saturday’s organization contest. Sycamore finished second place with 774.

The IHSA state music series is broken into two competitions. The solo and ensemble has more variables with students competing in hundreds of events. The second part of the two-part competition — the organization contest — has four performances, with a maximum of 300 total points available.

With its latest title, Ottawa has won 23 state music titles, capturing its first title since a Class AA state title in 2017-2018. The program has finished either second or third place since.

The choir program is led by Ali Stachowicz and band is led by Andrew Jacobi.







