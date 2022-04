Meetings will resume for the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St., just through the cafeteria.

Presenter Jayson Thiry will give the program “Re-enactments: Real or Fake.” Programs are open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Masks are optional at Ottawa High School, but the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table still recommends them.