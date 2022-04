Three local relatives of famed rocket expert Maj. Gen. Holgar Toftoy, who was born and spent his early life in rural Marseilles, chatted Tuesday at the Norsk Museum in Norway, Ill. with WGN-TV journalist Larry Potash for a future segment of his series “Backstory with Larry Potash.”

Toftoy (1902-1967), a 1926 West Point graduate, is renowned for bringing German rocket scientists to the U.S. after World War II. An air date has not been set.

Maj. Gen. Holgar Toftoy, who was born and spent his early life in rural Marseilles, was a 1926 West Point graduate and is renowned for bringing German rocket scientists to the U.S. after World War II. (Photo provided)