Crimestoppers seeks info on Somonauk truck theft, Hinckley ATM theft

Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding a theft from Resource Bank’s ATM in Hinckley at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, as well as a theft of a pickup truck in Somonauk.

Authorities provided photos of what is believed to be two suspects.

If you have any information about this crime, vehicles or people, contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org or call 815-895-3272. You do not have to give your name to provide information. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.