The Epilepsy Advocacy Network will host Jet Hilton, an RNS therapy consultant, at Neuro Pace Inc. to talk about RNS system neuromodulation therapy Wednesday, March 2, at Morris Hospital.

The event is scheduled 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the lower level conference room 3 at the hospital, 150 High St.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination.