State Police: Backlog didn’t cause delay in Jelani Day case

Illinois State Police Chief Public Information Officer Beth Hundsdorfer said “a backlog did not delay testing” in the case, adding the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services won’t comment further on open cases.

“The ISP DFS engage in regular communication with our user agencies to prioritize cases and provide information in a timely fashion,” Hundsdorfer said in an email correspondence with the NewsTribune.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has said the samples were fast tracked to ISP labs since the body was found.

Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student, was identified as the body found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25, was identified through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Day’s vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. Other items such as his wallet and an ISU lanyard also have been reported found in the La Salle-Peru area.

The investigation continues with the Multi-Jurisdictional Unit consisting of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, Diss said.

Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day released a statement Monday saying she believes her son was murdered and she continues to push for answers in the case.

“My son did not put himself in a river,” she said in a statement.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to call the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161. Day’s cause of death is unknown at this point, according to the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.