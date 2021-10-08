Balloons released in La Salle for Jelani Day

Jelani Day’s family organized a balloon release Friday afternoon at Lock 14 along the Illinois and Michigan Canal in La Salle — Day’s last known location.

Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day said at the balloon release her son was found parked almost 3 miles from the Lock 16 location near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru.

“There’s no way my son parked three miles away from here, then drove down here, and put himself in this water,” Bolden Day said.

Day, 25, an Illinois State University graduate student, was identified as the body found dead Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25, was identified through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison.

The investigation continues with the Multi-Jurisdictional Unit consisting of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Day’s vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. Other items, such as his wallet and an ISU lanyard, also have been reported found in the La Salle-Peru area.

Day’s family has said they want the investigation to continue into what happened to him.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to call the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161. Day’s cause of death is unknown at this point, according to the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.