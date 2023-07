Streator High School names students of the year for 2022-2023

Streator High School honored its students of the year for the 2022-2023 school year during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Isabelle Tutko, Career and Technical Ed Department; Adrianna Ashlock, English Department; McKenzie Bruce, Fine Arts Department; Iliana Gomez, Guided Program for Success Department; Connor Akin, Health and Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department; Abbigail Pierce, Math Department; Cailey Gwaltney, Science Department; Murphy Wilkinson, Social Studies Department; Adam Million, Student Services Department; and Syria Zuniga, World Language Department.