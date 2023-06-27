Nominations open for Ottawa High School Hall of Fame

The deadline for consideration to be inducted into the 2024 Ottawa High School Hall of Fame is Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Nomination forms are available at OTHS in the main office (temporarily located in room 419 with building entry though door N), or at www.othseducationalfoundation.org/hof. Submit nominations to Ottawa High School, Michael Cushing, 211 E. Main St., Ottawa, IL 61350, or email at mcushing@ottawahigh.com.

Additionally, volunteers interested in serving on the newly-formed 2010s Decade Committee should submit information and contact data to othseducation@gmail.com.

The OTHS District 140 Educational Foundation established the Hall of Fame in 2006 to recognize excellence in achievement across all areas, be it academic, fine arts, athletics or general distinguished achievements. The achievements may have occurred during a student’s high school career, after leaving OTHS or a combination of both. Honorees can but do not have to have attended OTHS, but they have to be significant or accomplished contributors to the high school. Also considered are OTHS teams or groups.