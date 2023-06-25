St. Stephen’s Class of 1963 conducted its 60th reunion in Streator

The 60th class reunion of the Class of 1963 from St. Stephen’s School was conducted June 23 at the Pines in Streator.

Chair persons were Joanne (Rowatt) Naughton and Patti (Novotney) Rhynes. Joanie (Ftacek) Miller gave the invocation. Carole (Majerchin) Reed provided the floral decorations.

A dinner was enjoyed by the 23 members and their spouses. Memories were shared and discussing the cost of items from 60 years ago made for a fun and enjoyable evening.

Prizes were awarded to Pat (Creamean) Hawthorne for the first reservation. Steve Matsko won the prize for remembering the most trivia from 1963.