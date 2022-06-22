June 22, 2022
Streator Leading Ladies award scholarship, math awards to local students

Woodland, Streator high school students receive $500 scholarship

Streator Leading Ladies high school scholarship winners Brynna Beutke, of Woodland High School, and Lydia Schultz, of Streator HIigh School. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

Brynna Beutke, of Woodland High School, and Lydia Schultz, of Streator High School received a $500 scholarship at the Streator Leading Ladies June 16 meeting.

Lydia McMeen was the recipient of the Woodland Math Award and Julie Chaudhari was the winner of the Northlawn Math Award. Each girl received $100 and also a plaque. Their name will also be added to the plaque at their respective school.

Streator Leading Ladies Math Award winners are Lydia McMeen, of Woodland School, and Julie Chauhari, of Northlawn School. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

Mrs. Daniel Beutke, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Schultz, Mahesh and Bhavna Chaudhari and Mr. and Mrs. Matthew McMeen were in attendance. Additionally, Northlawn algebra teacher Rachel Bradley and Woodland match teacher Margaret Finlen Jenkins, Woodland Superintendent Ryan McGuckin and Woodland Principal Jacob Burcenski attended.