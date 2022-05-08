Household skills highlight 9-week class at Northlawn Junior High in Streator

Northlawn Junior High School students in Streator are learning basic household skills.

Kristine Ehrler’s Family and Consumer Science exploratory class is a nine-week course that teaches life skills. The class is divided into three main categories: family living, basic sewing and foods and nutrition.

“With most parents working outside of the home and the overall busyness of the American family, it is even more important for students in today’s world to learn the skills that are taught in Family and Consumer Science.” Ehrler said.

Self-esteem, babysitting and family communication skills are covered during the family living portion of the class.

During the sewing portion of the class, students learn basic stitches and sewing skills. They put their sewing skills to the test for their final sewing project by making either a stuffed animal, pillow, basketball or volleyball.

Northlawn Junior High School students learn to cook during the health and nutrition segment of the Family and Consumer Science class. (Photo provided)

Healthy eating habits and basic food preparations are taught in the foods and nutrition section. In this section, students also learn recipes and prepare breakfast burritos, veggie dip, fruit smoothies and yeast dough for pizza.

Ehrler has taught Family and Consumer Science for 14 years. Six of those years have been at Northlawn.

