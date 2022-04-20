Streator High board gives thumbs up to Marilla Park project

Streator High School vocational teacher David Taylor said he would be “tickled to death” if residents came to watch the Amish-style barn raising planned in the spring of 2023 for the construction of a picnic pavilion at Marilla Park.

Taylor received his second blessing in as many weeks Tuesday — this time from the Streator High School Board — to go ahead with the project for his woodworking students to build the 20 foot tall, 40 foot long picnic pavilion out of white oak for the city of Streator. The first blessing came last week from the Streator City Council.

Describing what the scene may look like during the barn raising, Taylor said students will have on hard hats, tool belts and work boots, like any other construction worker at a similar site.

Taylor told the board the pavilion will be 100% built by students under his supervision. They will first cut the wood to its proper sizes during the fall semester, and assemble the pavilion during the spring semester.

New tools will be purchased by the city for the high school class, in hopes students will build future pavilions.

Board member Gary Wargo commended Taylor for coming up with the idea to work with the city on the project and other board members asked various questions about the technical aspects of the build, saying too they were enthusiastic for the project.

Superintendent Scott Cameron said he is working with the city to finalize a contract regarding the project.

New superintendent takes the reigns

Cameron, Streator High’s new superintendent, is handling the school’s operations in a part-time capacity.

Cameron, who sat in as administrator for Tuesday’s board meeting, said he is working several times per week at the school to get acclimated, but he will not be full-time until July 1. Interim Superintendent Hank Boer is no longer regularly working with the district.

Cameron succeeds Matt Seaton, who resigned prior to the school year to become vice president for business services and finance position at Illinois Valley Community College. Bill Mattingly served as interim superintendent during the first semester and Boer as interim during the beginning of the second semester.

Cameron is a 1989 graduate of Shelbyville High School. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he received his bachelors degree in administration of justice. He received his bachelors of education, master of science in Education, and specialist in education degrees from Eastern Illinois University.

He started his career with the Kansas School District as a teacher and coach. From there he continued his teaching career in the Effingham School District. He was an administrator at Tower Hill, which was then annexed into the Pana School District. He was the principal at Central A&M Middle School, then superintendent for the Beecher City and Pawnee school districts.