Seneca High School names students of the month for March 2022

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the March 2022 students of the month.

Peyton Weber was the student of the month for March 2022. He is the son of Kent and Margi Weber, of Seneca. He is active in golf, VEX Robotics, TSA, FFA, ACES, National Honor Society, speech team, math team, Scholastic Bowl, Pep Band, Jazz Band, play and musical, Drama club and Spanish Club. He is also the president of his 4-H Club.

Owen Feiner was the March 2022 Role Model of the Month at Seneca High School. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Owen Feiner was the March 2022 Role Model of the Month. He is the son of Jycee Feiner and Nathan Feiner, of Seneca. He plans on attending the University of Dubuque for Flight operations to become a pilot. He is active in FFA and wrestling.

Tyler Sproull was the March 2022 Most Improved Student of the Month at Seneca High School. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Tyler Sproull was the March 2022 Most Improved Student of the Month. He is the son of Amy and Billy Sproull of Mazon. He plans on attending Joliet Junior College and study art programs and filmography. He is active in the Art Club.

Thomas Milton was the March 2022 Rookie of the Month at Seneca High School. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Thomas Milton was the March 2022 Rookie of the Month. He is the son of Rachel Milton and William Milton, of Dwight. He is uncertain of his plans after high school. He is active in Robotics Club, wrestling and football.