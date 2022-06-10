Tri-DENT makes cocaine arrests in Ottawa

A Joliet and a Lockport man are being held in La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond after police said they dealt cocaine in Ottawa.
Darien T. Chandler, 24, and Isual Bucio-Bernal, 47, were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
A Dodge pickup driven by Bucio-Bernal with Chandler in the passenger seat arrived at the 2500 block of Columbus Road in Ottawa about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Tri-DENT.
The two men were on Columbus Road when officers from Tri-DENT met with them and purchased about 26 grams of a substance containing cocaine, police said. Ottawa police then stopped the vehicle and arrested both men.
The charges are a Class X felony, the most serious felony offense in Illinois. If convicted, the mandatory minimum sentence is 6 to 30 years. Bucio-Bernal also is wanted in Will County on a separate charge.
Chandler and Bucio-Bernal each need to post $100,000 to be released.