June 10, 2022
Tri-DENT makes cocaine arrests in Ottawa

Joliet, Lockport men held in La Salle County Jail

By Olivia Doak

Darien T. Chandler

A Joliet and a Lockport man are being held in La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond after police said they dealt cocaine in Ottawa.

Darien T. Chandler, 24, and Isual Bucio-Bernal, 47, were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Isual Bucio-Bernal (contributed)

A Dodge pickup driven by Bucio-Bernal with Chandler in the passenger seat arrived at the 2500 block of Columbus Road in Ottawa about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Tri-DENT.

The two men were on Columbus Road when officers from Tri-DENT met with them and purchased about 26 grams of a substance containing cocaine, police said. Ottawa police then stopped the vehicle and arrested both men.

The charges are a Class X felony, the most serious felony offense in Illinois. If convicted, the mandatory minimum sentence is 6 to 30 years. Bucio-Bernal also is wanted in Will County on a separate charge.

Chandler and Bucio-Bernal each need to post $100,000 to be released.