Sheridan murders: Fredres found guilty of first-degree murders

A Sandwich man was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a Sheridan couple, which were his former in-laws, and of attempted murder for shooting at his ex-wife.

After closing arguments were given Friday, the jury deliberated for about two hours and returned a guilty verdict on all counts for Donald Fredres, 38. A sentencing hearing was set for July 1.

A 75-minute police interview of Fredres was played Thursday for jurors, in which he admitted killing Brenda and Gregory Barnes.

