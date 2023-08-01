IVCC to host Express Registration at Ottawa Center

Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center is hosting Express Registration from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, with one week to the start of the fall semester on Aug. 16.

The fall enrollment opportunity will feature on-the-spot counseling, admissions representatives and financial aid application (FAFSA) assistance.

“Express Registration is a great way to expedite the enrollment process for the fall semester,” said IVCC Ottawa Center Coordinator Jeannette Phalen. “This semester the IVCC Ottawa Center will have expanded course offerings and more options for students than in years prior. At the Express Registration in downtown Ottawa our hope is to provide a quick in and out process for students who have completed their applications and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and are ready to select their fall classes.

The IVCC Ottawa Center provides a way to access information and to meet with counselors to register, Phalen said.

“For those students who have yet to apply or start their FAFSA there will also be a team available from Admissions and Records as well as a representative from Financial Aid to assist with the process,” Phalen said. “The front desk will be making a limited number of follow-up appointments with our counselor right on the spot,” .

Refreshments will be served. For further information or to register for the event contact Phalen at 815-224-0800.