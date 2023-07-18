Auditions for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ planned for Aug. 27, 28 at Sandwich Opera House

Open auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” will be at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 East Railroad St. in Sandwich, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Roles are available for ages 7 and older. There are 13 major speaking roles and numerous featured chorus roles. The audition process will include a cold reading from the script and the performance of a song, preferably from the show.

Rehearsals are scheduled for Sunday afternoons as well as Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning Sept. 17. The show will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The show is directed by Jaye Morrison and Sheila Thompson, along with musical director Nika Morton.

Volunteers for support staff and crews will also be needed. For further information, contact Morrison at jaye_morrison@yahoo.com.

“The Wizard of Oz” is a benefit production supporting the Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship. To donate directly to the scholarship fund, visit gofundme.com/gil-morrison-memorial-scholarship.