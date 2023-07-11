IVAC to take nominations for Community Cornerstone Recognition

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the chamber’s inaugural Community Cornerstone Recognition now are open.

The program is the next stage in celebrating community leaders and targets individuals who are 40 and older.

IVAC is seeking nominations for those individuals who live or work in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties and are making an incredible difference in our communities whether it be through the work they do, time they volunteer or leadership they provide.

IVAC believes age is just a number when it comes to making a difference, and the chamber said it is thrilled to announce the launch of IVAC’s Community Cornerstone Recognition. This honor celebrates the unsung heroes in the region who are 40 years and older, transforming lives and shaping the region for the better.

In every neighborhood, town and city, there are remarkable individuals who embody the qualities of leadership, mentorship, vision and compassion. They are the foundation that allows the region to build into the future, dedicating their time, wisdom and energy to improving the lives of others. Now is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on these people and honor their invaluable contributions.

The Community Cornerstone Award is more than just a recognition. It is an expression of gratitude and a heartfelt tribute to those individuals who have dedicated themselves to making our communities stronger, kinder and more vibrant. By nominating someone who deserves this honor, you have the chance to give them the recognition they truly deserve and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Whether they have spearheaded local initiatives, developed successful businesses, acted as a guiding light for others or volunteered countless hours, the chamber wants to hear about these remarkable individuals. Help the chamber identify the community cornerstones who have laid a strong foundation for our community’s continued growth..

Nominations close on Friday, Aug. 11. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties, and be 40 or older at time of nomination. To nominate, visit www.ivaced.org/communitycornerstone complete the nomination and submit.