Ottawa woman arrested in heroin/fentanyl bust

A 30-year-old Ottawa woman was arrested Monday after an investigation into the sales of purported heroin/fentanyl in the Ottawa area.
Miranda S. Persinger was arrested near the intersection of Chestnut and Superior streets in Ottawa and charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, which is a Class 2 felony. If convicted, she may be sentenced not less than 3 years and not more than 7 years in prison.
The arrest comes as the result of an investigation conducted by Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents. Persinger is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of a substance containing heroin/fentanyl to Tri-DENT agents, the agency said in a news release.
At the time of her arrest Persinger was on parole from the Illinois Department of Correction for 2021 conviction in La Salle County for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Ottawa Police Department assisted with the arrest.
Additional charges could be filed pending results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
Persinger was transported to the La Salle County Jail, where bond was set at $300,000.