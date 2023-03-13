We are excited to see communities in the valley joining together for this cause. — Kayli Lavelle, Alzheimer's Association

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Illinois Valley will return to Ottawa.

The planning committee met for the first time in 2023 last Thursday, led by Event Executive Chair Jeff Hettrick and Kayli Lavelle from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Members of the Walk to End Alzheimer's Illinois Valley planning committee met Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Tangled Roots in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Jeff Hettrick)

Hettrick said the group hopes to create a memorable and exciting event for the entire Illinois Valley community. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Ottawa at the Jordan block.

“We are excited to see communities in the valley joining together for this cause,” Lavelle said. “We are also working on Alzheimer’s awareness as well as a local walk, and are planning to reach out to our veterans at the TBM event for veterans on May 18 at the Peru airport.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is conducted in more than 600 communities nationwide, and is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

More information is avaiable at act.alz.org/IllinoisValley. Lavelle can be reached directly at 815-373-5114.