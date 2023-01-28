January 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

See what the average commute is in La Salle County

By Stacker
Traffic moved smoothly for the first full day of school Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Ottawa High School. Westbound traffic on Main Street was rerouted to Green Street.

File Photo: Traffic moved smoothly for the first full day of school at Ottawa High School. (Tom Sistak)

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in La Salle County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. La Salle County has a longer commute than four out of eight neighboring counties, with Livingston County, IL having the shortest commute at 22.1 minutes.

La Salle County commuting by the numbers

Average commute: 24.8 minutes--- 14.7% lower than state average--- #42 worst commute in the state

Workers with 1+ hour commute: 9.7%

Workers who drive to work: 93.3%

Workers who carpool to work: 8.3%

Workers who take public transport to work: 0.1%

Workers who work from home: 3.9%

Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 21.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Livingston County, IL: 22.1 minutes

#1. Woodford County, IL: 22.1 minutes

#3. Lee County, IL: 24.1 minutes

#4. Putnam County, IL: 24.7 minutes

#5. La Salle County, IL: 24.8 minutes

#6. DeKalb County, IL: 26.5 minutes

#7. Marshall County, IL: 27.8 minutes

#8. Grundy County, IL: 29.1 minutes

#9. Kendall County, IL: 33.7 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Illinois

#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes

#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes

#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Illinois

#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes

#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes

https://stacker.com/illinois/lasalle-county-il/see-what-average-commute-lasalle-county-il