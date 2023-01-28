See what the average commute is in La Salle County

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in La Salle County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. La Salle County has a longer commute than four out of eight neighboring counties, with Livingston County, IL having the shortest commute at 22.1 minutes.

La Salle County commuting by the numbers

Average commute: 24.8 minutes--- 14.7% lower than state average--- #42 worst commute in the state

Workers with 1+ hour commute: 9.7%

Workers who drive to work: 93.3%

Workers who carpool to work: 8.3%

Workers who take public transport to work: 0.1%

Workers who work from home: 3.9%

Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 21.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Livingston County, IL: 22.1 minutes

#1. Woodford County, IL: 22.1 minutes

#3. Lee County, IL: 24.1 minutes

#4. Putnam County, IL: 24.7 minutes

#5. La Salle County, IL: 24.8 minutes

#6. DeKalb County, IL: 26.5 minutes

#7. Marshall County, IL: 27.8 minutes

#8. Grundy County, IL: 29.1 minutes

#9. Kendall County, IL: 33.7 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Illinois

#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes

#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes

#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Illinois

#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes

#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes

