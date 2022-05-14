Laborers Local 393 perform spring maintenance on Middle East Conflict Wall in Marseilles

The Middle East Conflict Memorial Wall in Marseilles needed some fixes before summer and the annual Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run event in June.

Laborers Local 393 volunteered to perform some maintenance on the center wall, which was having some issues because of its proximity to the Illinois River.

Retired Business Manager David Raikes said the union used a chip, hammer and grinder and plan to the wall with hydraulic cement, which should last longer than what was there before.

Marcus Fox, of Ottawa, works on repairing the curb along the Middle East Conflict Memorial Wall. (Michael Urbanec)

Raikes said the volunteers’ next step after completing the work is to plant more flowers and mulch around the memorial stones.

The 19th annual Freedom Run takes place starting 6 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Grundy County Fairgrounds with the line-up departing for Marseilles at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, go to middleeastconflicswallmemorial.org. A $20 donation per person is required to participate, and money goes to fund adding names of fallen veterans to the wall, along with assisting veterans and their families.