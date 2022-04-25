April 25, 2022
Reddick Library will celebrate Jelly Bean Day with activities, crafts

Library has full schedule of activities planned the week of April 25

Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of April 25 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25: Crafter Hours: Felt Eucalyptus Stems, adults. Add some greenery for Spring. Supplies provided for participants to make five felt eucalyptus stems. Registration is required for this free event. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the front circulation desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 26: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 26: Jelly Bean Day, kindergarten through second grade. Celebrate Jelly Bean Day with fun activities and crafts.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27: Shake, Rattle and Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27: Hour of Code: Dance Party, third through fifth grades. The library will be working through an interactive, beginner online coding tutorial, using block code to create a dance party. The library will provide the computer, you’ll provide the imagination.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 28: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28: Gamers Group, ninth through 12th grades. Get your game on at Reddick Library. Come play video games while taking a break from homework. We’ve got Wii, Playstation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30: The Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.