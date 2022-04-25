Reddick Library will celebrate Jelly Bean Day with activities, crafts

The following events also are scheduled the week of April 25 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25: Crafter Hours: Felt Eucalyptus Stems, adults. Add some greenery for Spring. Supplies provided for participants to make five felt eucalyptus stems. Registration is required for this free event. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the front circulation desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 26: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 26: Jelly Bean Day, kindergarten through second grade. Celebrate Jelly Bean Day with fun activities and crafts.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27: Shake, Rattle and Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27: Hour of Code: Dance Party, third through fifth grades. The library will be working through an interactive, beginner online coding tutorial, using block code to create a dance party. The library will provide the computer, you’ll provide the imagination.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 28: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28: Gamers Group, ninth through 12th grades. Get your game on at Reddick Library. Come play video games while taking a break from homework. We’ve got Wii, Playstation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30: The Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.