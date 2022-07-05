Marseilles Fun Days Ducky Derby At The Pool July 5

Fun Days kicks off with our Ducky Derby at THE POOL!

Tuesday, July 5th Ducky Derby Fiesta

• 5pm at the Marseilles Swimming Pool: Family Taco Restaurant on site for food, live Mariachi Band music from 6pm – 7pm & drinks at the Lions Club for purchase. Ducky Derby tickets on sale at OSB Community Bank, City Hall, & Snug Harbor.

• $4/ticket or a Six-Quack for $20.

• Ducks will race at approximately 7pm. Pool is not open for swimming during this time.

For more information on this and other Fun Days events, CLICK HERE.