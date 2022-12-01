Girls basketball: Ottawa rallies, but Dixon holds on for nonconference win

DIXON – Battling back from a 13-point halftime deficit, the Ottawa Pirates found themselves right back in the game heading into the fourth quarter Wednesday night at Lancaster Gym.
But Dixon found its offensive rhythm again in the fourth quarter and pulled away to top the Pirates 43-34 in a competitive game between a pair of defensive-minded girls basketball teams.
Trailing 26-13 at the break, Ottawa (4-2) came out firing in the third quarter. Kendall Lowery made a nice basket cut and scored off an assist from Grace Carroll, then Marlie Orlandi found Hailey Larsen open in the lane to get within nine.
After a few more stops on defense, Lowery and Orlandi both knocked down 3-pointers, and suddenly the Pirates trailed just 26-23.
“We came out knowing that we were down in a hole and had to dig ourselves out,” said Orlandi, who led Ottawa with 14 points and seven rebounds, also dishing three assists. “So we came out with high energy, lots of confidence and knowing what we had to do after a long locker room talk.
“We came out, we did what we had to do, and it gave us more energy.”
After Ella Govig finally got Dixon (6-0) on the board, Ella Schmitz buried a 3 to cut the deficit to two points heading into the fourth quarter.
“We stressed to them in the locker room at halftime, we got ourselves down in a hole a little bit, and we pride ourselves on defense, and giving up 26 in the first half, I just felt like that we were better than that,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “Our offense really gets in rhythm starting with our defense, and I felt like we picked up our defensive energy on that end to start the third, then we see a couple shots go in, then you get a couple more stops and a couple more makes, and all of a sudden you have the feeling of ‘Here we come, we can do this.’
“But I think it all starts with our defense and our energy and our awareness defensively on what they like to try to do, and that helped us out.”
After shooting 11 for 16 in the first half, the Duchesses went cold to start the second half, missing their first 10 shots and turning the ball over five times in the third period as the Pirates ratcheted up the pressure on defense to key their comeback.
“In practice we went over a lot about all their players, we did a lot of scout work knowing how good they were, all their moves, and tried to prepare for it,” Orlandi said. “And when we came out in the first quarter and gave them a couple buckets, we knew that we couldn’t do that the rest of the game. But we changed quickly and tried to stop them.”
Dixon regained control with a 9-0 run to open the fourth, ignited by a 3-pointer from Kait Knipple off a nice drive-and-dish assist from twin sister Abby. Harvest Day then nabbed her fifth steal and went coast to coast for a layup, and Ottawa turned the ball over the next two trips down the court as well.
Ella Govig scored on a post pass from Kait Knipple, then connected with Katie Drew on a give-and-go, and Drew made a back-door cut for a layup and a 37-26 lead with 3:45 remaining.
“It felt nice hitting the 3, and then just coming together again,” Kait Knipple said. “We knew we were making some mistakes [in the third quarter], but then we got things to jive again. It kind of started with the 3, and then everyone else was hitting and it just felt really good.”
Orlandi scored on back-to-back possessions off basket cuts, the first off a pass from Lowery and the second off a pass from Larsen, and Carroll saved a ball from going out of bounds and managed to find an open Larsen in the lane for a layup to get Ottawa within 39-32 with 45 seconds left.
But Kait Knipple and Drew both converted one-and-one free throws to stretch the lead back to 43-32, and Orlandi’s basket with 0.6 seconds left was too little, too late.
Larsen finished with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks, and Schmitz and Lowery both had five points; Lowery nabbed four steals and dished three assists, and Schmitz grabbed four rebounds and added three steals. Carroll only had two points, but she handed out a team-high four assists.
“I’m proud of our girls. We’ve got a lot of youth on our team, and we came on the road and fought against a very good, experienced, well-coached Dixon team,” Moore said. “We battled, we competed, and that’s a good sign for us going forward.”
Day had 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Dixon, and Govig finished with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kait Knipple had 10 points and two assists, and Drew added six points, four assists and three rebounds.
“I think we all know that we were just not playing up to our potential [in the third quarter], and that we needed to show ourselves that we’re better than that,” Day said. “We have so much good competition ahead, and this was a tough team, so we know that we’ve just got to keep fighting and play our hardest to win.”