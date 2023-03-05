Girls soccer: Ottawa’s Tom Schaefer named IHSA Official of the Year

To say that soccer is a large part of Tom Schaefer’s life would be a gross understatement. He has spent a majority of his life giving back to the game he loves as a player, coach, official and administrator.
And now it’s giving a little something back to him.
Schaefer, a longtime resident of Ottawa and participant in whatever facet of the game is played there, has been named the IHSA 2022-23 Girls Soccer Official of the Year, it was recently announced.
“Far too often overlooked and underappreciated, sports officials are vital if high schools around the country wish to offer interscholastic athletics,” IHSA Associated Executive Director Kurt Gibson said in the release announcing the citing of officials in all sports. “Our membership is honored to be able to recognize these 22 individuals for their service to young people across Illinois. Their dedication to the avocation is a testament to their selfless nature, and we are grateful to be able to recognize these individuals for their excellence.”
To be considered for the honor, an official must first be nominated by an officials association that is recognized by the IHSA or one of its administrators, then is voted on by the board taking into consideration character, skill as an official, and levels worked in the IHSA’s state series for that sport.
Schaefer fulfills those requirements and then some, having earned the right to officiate the IHSA state finals eight times, twice as the lead official for the boys championship matches, in 2A in 2019-20 and 1A in 2021-22.
Off the pitch, Schaefer is also the only official on the IHSA soccer advisory committee, now in the final year of a three-year term helping set the standards for the game he loves.
“It feels good to be recognized by the IHSA,” Schaefer said. “I really don’t know how to feel about this. It’s one of those things that’s never really expected, but I’m excited about it, definitely.”
Schaefer comes by his passion for the game honestly. He grew up playing youth soccer in Racine, Wisc., it being “a natural thing” follow in the footsteps of his father.
Karl-Heinz “Spitzi” Schaefer emigrated to the United States from Germany in 1957 in order to play professional soccer for the Racine Soccer Club and teams in the Milwaukee area.
Because his high school didn’t have a soccer team, Schaefer played with that same Racine Club throughout those and his college years, sometimes playing on teams with his father.
He moved to Ottawa right after college to take a position with the Illinois Department of Transportation, but commuted to and from Racine as often as he could for one more year.
Officiating soon entered the picture through a connection at work with Ottawa resident and noted official Joe Fogarty, who learned of Schaefer’s history in the game and recruited him into refereeing in the area. He started out with junior high and worked his way up to high school.
Now, he officiates three or four nights a week, or roughly 120 high school varsity and JV boys and girls games per school year, mostly within a 70-mile radius of Ottawa.
A health issue has slowed him a little this year, but he hopes to return to his busy schedule soon, as there is an urgent need for officials for soccer, as there is for so many other sports.
“I don’t know what the IHSA has officially for the number of officials. It could be down to 1,000 statewide,” Schaefer said. “It’s dropped considerably due to COVID and a number of factors. It’s unfortunate. … I’m getting to an age [60] where I might have to start cutting back sometime soon, which would make my wife, Nancy, happy, but I want to do it a little while longer, two more years maybe, and stay involved in the game.
“I’ve enjoyed giving back to the game that I started with and giving the kids now a chance to play the game and hopefully enjoy it as much as I did. I enjoyed it tremendously.”