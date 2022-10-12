Boys soccer: More shots, more goals as Streator shoots past Ottawa 6-2

STREATOR – It took only 115 seconds for the Streator Bulldogs to find the goal Tuesday in their 2022 home finale against the rival Ottawa Pirates, and then only 87 seconds more to find it again.
The Pirates managed to hang in there but never recovered from that fast Bulldogs start nor Streator’s overwhelming advantages in possession and shots on goal in an eventual 6-2 nonconference win for the hosts on a rainy day at the SHS Athletic Fields.
“It was a nice bounce back from the last couple weeks,” Streator coach J.T. Huey said. “We lost a couple key players, so we’re relearning our shapes and where we need to be, and then we had a weird, bizarre game against Morris that just didn’t go our way.
“So it was nice to come out here ahead of regionals and have a nice, solid win against one of the regional teams. … I was pleased with the ball movement, and it was a much cleaner aggression game.”
The Pirates’ first score – an Evan Snook penalty kick into the lower-left corner of the net after he was tripped in the box – cut a two-goal Ottawa deficit to 2-1 with 29:24 remaining in the first half. It momentarily had the Pirates back in contention after Streator’s game-opening barrage that included goals from Brady Grabowski (own goal after a Grabowski centering pass) and Moe Bacon (a fireball of a shot off a Landon Muntz assist).
Ottawa, however, never managed to get a potential tying shot on the Streator goal before the Bulldogs extended their advantage back to two scores on a Muntz boot after Noah Russow tapped an indirect penalty kick less than three minutes after Ottawa’s score.
It was one of three assists on the evening for Russow, who also added the second half’s first goal on a nifty shake-and-bake move to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-1 after leading by three at halftime.
“We played well, moved the ball a lot better, and [had] good decision-making from everybody,” Russow said. “I just tried to win the ball and get it upfield to one of our forwards, or dribble it and find open spaces to give it to someone.”
Muntz scored his second goal five minutes before the halftime break on Russow’s second assist, while Brian Huichapa put in the Bulldogs’ sixth and final score with a header of a perfectly placed Russow corner kick with 24:36 left to play.
Ottawa continued to fight, though, closing out the day’s scoring with 6:42 remaining on an unassisted Ethan Cela strike off the dribble.
“[Goals like that] just mean that the guys continued to play the whole game and continued working on what we’re trying to do on the field. It rewarded them there at the end, and that’s a positive going into our next matchup and our regional,” Ottawa coach Kevin Olesen said.
“We struggled with just executing today. I do feel like we built up from the midfield pretty well and had some looks and opportunities, but just didn’t convert on them.”
Streator’s edge in shots on goal tells the story. The Pirates managed to get six shots to Streator goalie Noah Camp (four saves); the Bulldogs challenged Pirates keeper Brady Wendt (16 saves) with 22 shots on goal.
Both goalies were aided by standout defensive efforts. For Ottawa, that included Malikhai Stayton and Adam Gross; for Streator, Keaton Yedinak, Adam Williamson and Declan O’Connor.
Ottawa (8-15) is scheduled to conclude its regular season Wednesday with a visit to Rochelle before opening play in the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional by visiting Morris for a Saturday play-in game.
Streator (14-5-1) on Thursday will visit La Salle-Peru, then turn around and open postseason play facing the Cavaliers again in the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional.