Boys soccer: Somonauk falls 1-0 in Little Ten Tournament title match on late goal by IMSA

HINCKLEY — The Somonauk boys soccer team played one of its best overall matches of the season on Thursday night according to coach Jonathan Liechty.
However, despite the solid effort by the No. 2-seeded Bobcats, top-seeded Illinois Math and Science Academy was able to score a goal with 10 minutes remaining and eventually claimed the title of the 41st Little Ten Conference Tournament by the score of 1-0.
It was only the sixth time in tournament history the final ended 1-0, and the first time since 2013.
The Titans — off a quick counterattack in the midfield — tallied the lone goal of the match when Dean Barrow scored off a pass from Julius Wardlow with 10:06 remaining on a shot just inside of top of the box just past diving Bobcats keeper Colten Eade (10 saves).
“IMSA is a quality side that is well-coached, and I couldn’t be happier with my guys’ effort tonight,” Liechty said, his squad now 11-7-1 on the season. “We were unlucky a couple times, hitting a crossbar and a post and not having one or both of those go in. This was a fun game to be a part of, but we just came up one chance short.
“We were blanked by them 4-0 [last week], but we didn’t come out showing an intimidation or any fear. The guys just came out ready to go from the start and never let up.
“This was a very good 1A/2A soccer game.”
Somonauk, the defending champions, had four excellent chances to take the lead in the first half.
In the 7th minute, Lance Grandgeorge’s hard, 40-yard direct kick found the crossbar.
In the 25th minute, Grandgeorge captured the ball near midfield and dribbled through a trio of defenders before seeing his 20-yard shot deflect off the right post.
Two minutes later, Benson Gudmunson took a pass from Grandgeorge on the right wing, but his 20-yard shot was stopped on a nice save by IMSA keeper Jacob Nendza (two saves).
Then finally in the final minute of the first half, Grandgeorge had another long attempt, but Nendza was again there to make a diving stop.
“We were definitely on our heels a lot in the first half,” said IMSA coach Joel Calderon, a 2001 Somonauk graduate who played for the Bobcats when Liechty was an assistant under Dave Erasmus. “We weren’t playing our game, we weren’t moving the ball, and we weren’t moving around.
“I feel like we were a much more physical team in the second half. I told them at halftime that we had to control the midfield, because Somonauk has a number of midfielders who are very solid. I also thought our mentality changed, and we started to play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.”
IMSA (11-4-2), the league’s undefeated regular-season champs, was playing in its second LTC Tournament after joining the league in 2021 and finishing the tourney third.
“We talked at the half about how we have some things to prove in this conference, and winning tonight would be a good start for that,” Calderon said.
While the teams played even in the opening half, IMSA owned most of the ball possession and field position in the final 40 minutes until scoring the game-winner. Somonauk was unable to produce a solid scoring chance in the final minutes to tie the match.
IMSA (11-4-2) held a 18-9 advantage in total shots, 11-2 in shots on net and 10-5 in corner kicks.
“This was a game that we can build on, not only heading into the postseason next week, but also next season,” Liechty said. “Our back line of Austin Todd, Chase Lafferty, Carson Bahrey, Evin Hensley and Coleton probably played their best game against one of the best offensive sides we’ve played this season.”
Somonauk next plays Earlville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Class 1A Serena Regional.