Boys soccer: Lisle deals Streator its second loss of the season, 6-2

STREATOR - The Streator Bulldogs came into Thursday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference match with Lisle winners of seven contests in eight times out.
They hadn’t played anyone quite like the Lions, though.
“They’re fast, and they’re intense. It was a teaching moment for us today,” said Streator coach J.T. Huey after his Bulldogs’ 6-2, ICE Conference loss at the SHS Athletic Fields. “We hadn’t seen an opponent like this yet, and now it’s going to cause our guys to play a little bit stronger, a little bit more intense going into the rest of the year.
“I’m not displeased with the score. I don’t think the score is very reflective of how we played, but, look, it’s a fast, intense team like we haven’t seen yet, and our guys have to learn to step up and play with them. And over the course of the game, they did.”
The senior-led Lions (2-2 overall, 2-0 ICE) were in control throughout, using a fast and physical brand of soccer to build a 3-0 advantage by halftime on two goals from Nick Yasinskyi and another courtesy of Charles Shoemaker. Streator (7-2 overall, 1-1 ICE) answered early in the second half when Noah Russow beat overextended Lisle keeper Nathan Vasich off the dribble far from the net and struck with 33:27 remaining to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Lions, though, erased all doubt down the stretch. Yasinskyi booted in his third goal of the afternoon with 18:11 to play, followed by a Gian Mora-Iovera goal seven minutes later to all but put the game away. The Bulldogs got one more on a Russow penalty kick with 7:30 remaining, and Lisle added one more of their own with 4:07 left on an Aldo Mora strike.
We have some guys out here with some very nice touches,” Lisle coach Patrick Graff said, “and our team goal this season is to play one or two touch, max. We try to create the diamonds to push the ball up the field on the sides, and when we do it, we do it well.
“It’s just about getting these guys to play together, playing off the ball to move to the correct position to get to those balls quickly.”
Vasich wasn’t challenged often with the way the Lions controlled possession and kept the action on the other end, needing only four saves in the win. Streator’s goalies — starter Noah Camp and then Andrew Vogel taking over late in the first half after Camp was injured on a collision play — were forced to work much harder. Vogel recorded 12 saves after Camp’s eight.
“[Camp] took a shot to the face and was a little banged up, and Vogey did a nice job stepping up,” Huey said. “The defense did a nice job, despite the score.”
After an extremely busy start to the season playing eight games over 11 days, the Bulldogs will get a long weekend off before returning to action Tuesday for another ICE Conference contest at Manteno.