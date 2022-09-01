Boys soccer: Nick Webber’s quick hat trick leads Morris past Ottawa

OTTAWA – Nick Webber has scored three goals in a game before, but he’s never registered a hat trick so quickly in his prep career.
The Morris senior scored three times within a 7-minute, 9-second span of the second half during his team’s four-goal outbreak to help give Morris a 5-0 Interstate Eight Conference victory over Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon at King Field.
“I’ve never had a hat trick so fast that I can remember,” Webber said. “I had one last week against DePue, but it didn’t come that quickly. It was fun for sure, but the main thing is we blew the game open and started the conference season with a big victory on the road.”
Morris (3-2, 1-0 I8) also received goals from sophomore Connor Ahearn and senior Ben Salzman as well as three assists from junior Ryker Anderson after leading the Pirates only 1-0 at halftime.
“The loss against Geneseo [8-0 last week] was tough, but today we had a different approach with some good senior leadership from guys like Nick,” Morris coach David Valdivia said. “Last year we didn’t have any seniors on our team, so this season we have a lot more experience, patience and knowledge of how to win games. Those aspects were all factors today in getting us off to a good start in conference.”
Morris registered 20 shots on goal compared to only eight for Ottawa (4-3, 0-1), which was shut out for the second straight game.
“Morris really picked up momentum with the goal outburst in the second half that turned a tight game into something we weren’t happy with,” Ottawa coach Kevin Oleson said. “We’ve run into a little adversity the past couple of days, but hopefully we’ll get back on track soon.”
The Pirates actually owned the early advantage in the first half, seeing two wonderful scoring opportunities go awry from senior Ethan Cela and one from sophomore Evan Snook.
But Morris junior goalkeeper Ivan Escotel was up to the challenge, especially after an impressive diving save on Cela’s bid for a score at the 25-minute mark.
From there, Morris scored the only goal of the first half after Ottawa was ticketed for a handball in the box.
Ahearn’s initial penalty kick was stopped by junior keeper Brady Wendt. But Ahearn corralled the rebound in close, which was again turned away by Wendt. However, Ahearn got a third chance off a second rebound and poked it home for a 1-0 Morris lead at 20:02 for his second goal of the season.
“Usually I’ll go to the corner with my penalty kicks, but this time I shot it right at him,” Ahearn said. “After two rebounds I was still right there and put it in. It was a wild few seconds for me.”
The one-goal lead would hold up until 29:29 of the second half when Morris embarked on its onslaught with Webber scoring his first goal off a rebound of Anderson’s shot that Wendt initially turned away, which gave Morris a 2-1 advantage.
Salzman quickly made it 3-1 off an Anderson assist from 5 yards out at 27:50 for his seventh goal of the year.
“It was a nice feeling to score so fast after Nick’s goal,” Salzman said. “We were really rolling after that.”
Webber then capped his amazing hat trick with his seventh goal of the season 17 seconds later off a feed from Anderson before getting goal No. 8 after a unique throw-in score that ended the huge Morris rally and the game’s scoring at the 22:20 mark.
“My throw-in was essentially kind of a corner kick, and I just chucked it toward the net,” Webber said. “Ottawa’s new keeper [Mason Jaegle] had just come into the game and smacked it, and fortunately for me it went into the goal. I’ve never seen that happen before, but I’ll take it because it helped us get a huge conference win.”