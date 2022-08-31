The Times Boys Soccer Notebook: Tanner Faivre, Serena off to great start this fall

Every team, no matter the sport, wants to begin its season strong to hopefully set the tone for the rest of its schedule.
For three of the six Times-area boys soccer squads, the first week of contests has brought with it positive results, as Serena, Ottawa and Streator have all jumped on to the pitch running ... and scoring.
Huskers perfect on the pitch
Serena is off to a 5-0 start, including winning its own four-team tournament Saturday, and has outscored its opponents 21-1.
The Huskers’ Tanner Faivre already has scored 11 goals, including a pair of hat tricks, and passed for four assists, with Cam Figgins (3 G, 4 A), Hudson Stafford (2 G, 5 A), Hunter Staton (2 G, 2 A), Richie Armour (2 G, 1 A), Braxton Hart (1 G, 1 A) and A.J. Wold (1 A) all finding the score sheet.
The defensive side for the Huskers – led by Bradley Armour, Braxton Hart, Matt Farrell and Beau Raikes – has been strong, as has keeper Carson Baker, who has recorded four shutouts and made 18 saves in 19 shots on goal.
All told, Serena holds a 113-33 advantage in total shots.
Bulldogs showing bite
Streator boasts a 5-1 record, with its only loss being a 1-0 defeat to Dixon at Saturday’s Streator Invitational Tournament. But despite the loss, the Bulldogs were able to rebound with a victory over Limestone to help them earn enough points to raise the championship trophy of the event for the ninth consecutive time.
Streator has outscored foes 24-1, and 13 players have either scored a goal or earned an assist. The Bulldogs’ offensive punch has come from Brady Grabowski (6 G, 1 A), Landon Muntz (4 G, 3 A), Noah Russow (4 G, 1 A), Declan O’Connor (3 G, 1 A), Parker Phillis (2 G, 4 A), Kannin Angelico (2 G, 1 A), Brian Huichapa (2 G, 2 A), Moe Bacon (1 G), Adam Williamson (4 A), Rodrigo Alvarado (2 A), Keaton Yedinak (1 A), Giovanni Gutierrez (1 A) and Cristian Cerda (1 A).
Noah Camp and Jimmy Sokol shared time in the net in the first two matches, but from there Camp has posted 20 saves over the past four matches.
Pirates entered week 4-1
Ottawa, which won its first four matches of the season before falling 1-0 to Serena on Saturday, has scored 15 goals while allowing only four.
The Pirates’ leading scorer is Ethan Cela, who has found the back of the net six times and also passed for four assists. Evan Snook (3 G), Adam Gross (2 G), Connor Diedrich (1 G), Brian Diedrich (1 G, 2 A), Grayson Skinner (1 G, 2 A), Christian Solis (2 A) and Landen Thorsen (1 A) also have contributed for the offense. The Ottawa defense also has played well, with keeper Brady Wendt recording a shutout against Sandwich.
Bobcats champions of Breakout
Somonauk started the season with a solid win over at Oregon, but then fell at home to strong opponents Mendota and Genoa-Kingston. However, the Bobcats bounced back with victories over Coal City and Reed-Custer on Saturday to win the championship of its own Breakout tournament.
In the 5-2 win over the Coalers, Lance Grandgeorge and Luke Rader (two assists) scored twice, Chase Lafferty added a goal, Carson Bahrey posted two assists and Cade Jutila a single helper. Against the Comets, Coleton Eade earned the shutout in net, Grandgeorge posted a hat trick, Landin Stillwell also scored, with Rader picking up two assists and Jutila one. Grandgeorge has eight goals this season, with Rader registering four goals and eight assists, and Bahrey two goals and three assists.
Shootouts the norm for Red Raiders
Earlville finished third at its own War on 34 Tournament on Saturday after defeating Morris, 1-0, in a penalty-kick tiebreaker, 4-2. The Red Raiders dropped their season-opener to La Salle-Peru in another shootout, 2-1, with Diego Vazquez scoring the lone regulation goal, assisted by Griffin Cook. Keeper Garett Cook recorded 13 regulation saves in the two matches.