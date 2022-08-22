August 22, 2022
5 to Watch: A few of the top Times-area players on the boys soccer pitch this fall

By J.T. Pedelty

Somonauk's Lance Grandgeorge (17) pulls ahead of Earlville's Grady Harp (8) during the Little Ten Conference Tournament Championship game in Hinckley on Thursday Oct. 7, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

With the season freshly underway, here are five of the top returning boys soccer players across The Times area:

Tanner Faivre, Serena, F, jr.

A second-team selection to last fall’s Times All-Area Team and a standout multi-sport athlete, Faivre is a potent offensive weapon and scoring threat for the Huskers.

Serena's Tanner Faivre (Brian Hoxsey)

Lance Grandgeorge, Somonauk, MF, jr.

The Bobcats’ midfielder scored 36 goals and helped his teammates score 21 others on his way to The Times All-Area first-team honors as an underclassman last year.

Somonauk's Lance Grandgeorge (Brian H)

Logan Pasakarnis, Newark-Seneca, jr., GK

Pasakarnis was as good as anyone in the area between the pipes last fall, and returns to anchor the Norsemen back half as the last line of defense.

Logan Pasakarnis (Scott Anderson)

Parker Phillis, Streator, SW, sr.

A two-time Times All-Area first-teamer and last season All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-Sectional, Phillis is a force in the back half for the Bulldogs.

Streator's Parker Phillis (Brian Hoxsey)

Diego Vazquez, Earlville, F/CM, sr.

Last season, Vazquez scored 28 goals and added 16 assists for the Red Raiders on his way to All-Little Ten Conference and Times All-Area accolades.

Earlville's Diego Vazquez