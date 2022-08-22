5 to Watch: A few of the top Times-area players on the boys soccer pitch this fall

With the season freshly underway, here are five of the top returning boys soccer players across The Times area:
Tanner Faivre, Serena, F, jr.
A second-team selection to last fall’s Times All-Area Team and a standout multi-sport athlete, Faivre is a potent offensive weapon and scoring threat for the Huskers.
Lance Grandgeorge, Somonauk, MF, jr.
The Bobcats’ midfielder scored 36 goals and helped his teammates score 21 others on his way to The Times All-Area first-team honors as an underclassman last year.
Logan Pasakarnis, Newark-Seneca, jr., GK
Pasakarnis was as good as anyone in the area between the pipes last fall, and returns to anchor the Norsemen back half as the last line of defense.
Parker Phillis, Streator, SW, sr.
A two-time Times All-Area first-teamer and last season All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-Sectional, Phillis is a force in the back half for the Bulldogs.
Diego Vazquez, Earlville, F/CM, sr.
Last season, Vazquez scored 28 goals and added 16 assists for the Red Raiders on his way to All-Little Ten Conference and Times All-Area accolades.