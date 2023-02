The 104th annual Little Ten Conference Boys Basketball Tournament at a glance, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

A look at the 104th annual Little Ten Conference Boys Basketball Tournament (at Somonauk High School and Middle School)

Saturday, January 28

Game 1 — (9) DePue 61, (8) LaMoille 48

Game 2 — (7) Indian Creek 66, (10) Hiawatha 48

Game 3 — (6) Somonauk 77, (11) Leland 40

Monday, January 30

Game 4 — (1) Serena 72, (9) DePue 22

Game 5 — (5) Newark 56, (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 47

Tuesday, January 31

Game 6 — (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 71, (7) Indian Creek 36

Game 7 — (3) Earlville 69, (6) Somonauk 51

Thursday, February 2

At Somonauk Middle School

Game 8 — (9) DePue vs. (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Game 9 — (7) Indian Creek vs. (6) Somonauk, 7 p.m.

At Somonauk High School

Game 10 — (1) Serena vs. (5) Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11 — (2) Hinckley-Big Rock vs. (3) Earlville, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 3

Game 12 — Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 5 p.m. (Consolation championship)

Game 13 — Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 11, 6:30 p.m. (Third-place game)

Game 14 — Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 8 p.m. (Championship game)