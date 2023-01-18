The Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments at a glance, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

A look at the 2023 Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Tournaments — at multiple sites, including El Paso-Gridley High School, Eureka College and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center
January 14, 16-21, 2023
BOYS TOURNAMENT
Saturday, January 14
At El Paso-Gridley High School
(8) LeRoy 48, (9) Tri-Valley 41 (OT)
(4) El Paso-Gridley 64, (13) Fisher 31
(5) Fieldcrest 62, (12) Dee-Mack 31
(7) Heyworth 54, (10) Flanagan-Cornell 37
(6) Tremont 67, (11) Ridgeview 66
Monday, January 16
(12) Dee-Mack 58, (13) Fisher 37
At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University
(1) Lexington 47, (8) LeRoy 35
(5) Fieldcrest 55, (4) El Paso-Gridley 42
Tuesday, January 17
At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University
(2) Eureka 47, (7) Heyworth 44 (OT)
(3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, (6) Tremont 34
Wednesday, January 18
At Tri-Valley High School
(9) Tri-Valley vs. (12) Dee-Mack, 6 p.m.
At Flanagan-Cornell High School
(10) Flanagan-Cornell vs. (11) Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Thursday, January 19
Fifth-place bracket semifinals
At El Paso-Gridley High School
(8) LeRoy vs. (4) El Paso-Gridley, 6 p.m.
At TBD
(7) Heyworth vs. (6) Tremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, January 20
At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University
Championship semifinals
(1) Lexington vs. (5) Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.
(2) Eureka vs. (3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8 p.m.
Saturday, January 21
At El Paso-Gridley High School
Consolation championship, 10 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.
At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University
Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game, 8 p.m.
—
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Saturday, January 14
(9) El Paso-Gridley 66, (8) Fisher 56
(4) Dee-Mack 81, (13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 22
(5) Heyworth 48, (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32
(7) Tri-Valley 49, (10) Ridgeview 33
(6) LeRoy 47, (11) Lexington 33
Monday, January 16
At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
(12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51, (13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 19
At Eureka College
(1) Fieldcrest 59, (9) El Paso-Gridley 35
(4) Dee-Mack 43, (5) Heyworth 27
(2) Tremont 57, (7) Tri-Valley 38
(3) Eureka 51, (6) LeRoy 26
Wednesday, January 18
At El Paso-Gridley High School
Consolation bracket semifinals
(8) Fisher vs (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.
(10) Ridgeview vs. (11) Lexington, 7 p.m.
Fifth-place bracket semifinals
(9) El Paso-Gridley vs. (5) Heyworth, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Tri-Valley vs. (6) LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, January 19
At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University
Championship semifinals
(1) Fieldcrest vs. (4) Dee-Mack, 6:30 p.m.
(2) Tremont vs. (3) Eureka, 8 p.m.
Saturday, January 21
At El Paso-Gridley High School
Consolation title game, 10 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.
At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University
Third-place game, 1 p.m.
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.