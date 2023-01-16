The Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments at a glance, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

A look at the 2023 Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Tournaments — at multiple sites, including El Paso-Gridley High School, Eureka College and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center

January 14, 16-21, 2023

BOYS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, January 14

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(8) LeRoy 48, (9) Tri-Valley 41 (OT)

(4) El Paso-Gridley 64, (13) Fisher 31

(5) Fieldcrest 62, (12) Dee-Mack 31

(7) Heyworth 54, (10) Flanagan-Cornell 37

(6) Tremont 67, (11) Ridgeview 66

Monday, January 16

(13) Fisher vs. (12) Dee-Mack, 6 p.m., at Dee-Mack High School

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(1) Lexington vs. (8) LeRoy, 6:30 p.m.

(4) El Paso-Gridley vs. (5) Fieldcrest, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(2) Eureka vs. (7) Heyworth, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (6) Tremont, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

At Tri-Valley High School

(9) Tri-Valley vs. Winner of Fisher vs. Dee-Mack, 6 p.m.

At Flanagan-Cornell High School

(10) Flanagan-Cornell vs. (11) Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 19

At TBD

Fifth-place bracket semifinals, 6 p.m.

Friday, January 20

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

At El Paso-Gridley High School

Consolation championship, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game, 8 p.m.

—

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, January 14

(9) El Paso-Gridley 66, (8) Fisher 56

(4) Dee-Mack 81, (13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 22

(5) Heyworth 48, (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32

(7) Tri-Valley 49, (10) Ridgeview 33

(6) LeRoy 47, (11) Lexington 33

Monday, January 16

At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School

(13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland vs. (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.

At Eureka College

(1) Fieldcrest vs. (9) El Paso-Gridley, 1 p.m.

(4) Dee-Mack vs. (5) Heyworth, 2:30 p.m.

(2) Tremont vs. (7) Tri-Valley, 4 p.m.

(3) Eureka vs. (6) LeRoy, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(8) Fisher vs Winner of Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.

(10) Ridgeview vs. (11) Lexington, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place bracket semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 19

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

At El Paso-Gridley High School

Consolation title game, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.