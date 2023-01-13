The Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments at a glance, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

A look at the 2023 Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Tournaments — at multiple sites, including El Paso-Gridley High School, Eureka College and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center

January 14, 16-21, 2023

BOYS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, January 14

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(8) LeRoy vs. (9) Tri-Valley, 11:30 a.m.

(4) El Paso-Gridley vs. (13) Fisher, 1 p.m.

(5) Fieldcrest vs. (12) Dee-Mack, 2:30 p.m.

(7) Heyworth vs. (10) Flanagan-Cornell, 4 p.m.

(6) Tremont vs. (11) Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 16

Loser of El Paso-Gridley/Fisher vs. Loser of Fieldcrest/Dee-Mack, 6 p.m., at TBD

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(1) Lexington vs. Winner of LeRoy/Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Winner of El Paso-Gridley/Fisher vs. Winner of Fieldcrest/Dee-Mack, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(2) Eureka vs. Winner of Heyworth/Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Winner of Tremont/Ridgeview, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

At TBD

Loser of LeRoy/Tri-Valley vs. Winner of (Loser El Paso-Gridley/Fisher vs. Loser of Fieldcrest/Dee-Mack), 6 p.m.

Loser of Heyworth/Flanagan-Cornell vs. Loser of Tremont/Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 19

At TBD

Fifth-place bracket semifinals, 6 p.m.

Friday, January 20

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

At El Paso-Gridley High School

Consolation championship, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game, 8 p.m.

—

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, January 14

(8) Fisher vs. (9) El Paso-Gridley, 11:30 a.m.

(4) Dee-Mack vs. (13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 1 p.m.

(5) Heyworth vs. (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 2:30 p.m.

(7) Tri-Valley vs. (10) Ridgeview, 4 p.m.

(6) LeRoy vs. (11) Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 16

At Higher Seed

Loser of Dee-Mack/Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland vs. Loser of Heyworth/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.

At Eureka College

(1) Fieldcrest vs. Winner of Fisher/El Paso-Gridley, 1 p.m.

Winner of Dee-Mack/Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland vs. Winner of Heyworth/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 2:30 p.m.

(2) Tremont vs. Winner of Tri-Valley/Ridgeview, 4 p.m.

(3) Eureka vs. LeRoy/Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

At El Paso-Gridley High School

Loser of Fisher/El Paso-Gridley vs Winner of (Loser of Dee-Mack/Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland vs. Loser of Heyworth/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley), 5:30 p.m.

Loser of Tri-Valley/Ridgeview vs. LeRoy/Lexington, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place bracket semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 19

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

At El Paso-Gridley High School

Consolation title game, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.